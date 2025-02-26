Sign up
Previous
56 / 365
Down the drain
For Flash of Red -,in the kitchen.
I was clearing the decks and loading the dish washer when I noticed the water in the sink. It’s funny isn’t it when you spot a shot to take!
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5988
photos
166
followers
113
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
26th February 2025 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sink
,
drain
,
tap
,
swirl
,
for2025
