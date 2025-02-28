Previous
Washing machine by pamknowler
58 / 365

Washing machine

For Flash of Red - in the kitchen.
Last shot for this month. I was getting desperate this morning looking for my last shot when I noticed the inside of my washing machine just before I loaded it up. Nice textures.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

