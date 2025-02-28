Sign up
Previous
58 / 365
Washing machine
For Flash of Red - in the kitchen.
Last shot for this month. I was getting desperate this morning looking for my last shot when I noticed the inside of my washing machine just before I loaded it up. Nice textures.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
28th February 2025 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
textures
,
inside
,
washing-machine
,
for2025
