Rainbow red by pamknowler
61 / 365

Rainbow red

For Rainbow 2025 -Red
I thought I would fill the frame with this gorgeous Red rose. I was shopping in M&S and took lots of photos of their lovely display of flowers for sale. No colour in my garden at this time of year.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
16% complete

