66 / 365
Rainbow Purple
For Rainbow 2025 - Purple
This is an old photo again - struggling to find any colour anywhere at the moment.
My Clematis growing up the side of my shed in the garden. I am looking forward to seeing it bloom again this year. Fingers crossed.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5999
photos
168
followers
114
following
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Tags
purple
,
garden
,
shed
,
clematis
,
rainbow2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 8th, 2025
