68 / 365
Rainbow- Red Penstemon
For Rainbow 2025 - Red
This beautiful plant of red bells is called Penstemon- had to look it up!🤪
Taken in Clovelly gardens while walking George on holiday.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
1
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6001
photos
168
followers
114
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th July 2024 11:39am
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
bells
,
penstemon
,
rainbow2025
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous shapes to penstemon and it's a gorgeous colour
March 10th, 2025
