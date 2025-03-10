Previous
Rainbow- Red Penstemon by pamknowler
Rainbow- Red Penstemon

For Rainbow 2025 - Red
This beautiful plant of red bells is called Penstemon- had to look it up!🤪
Taken in Clovelly gardens while walking George on holiday.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca ace
Fabulous shapes to penstemon and it's a gorgeous colour
March 10th, 2025  
