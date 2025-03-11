Previous
Rainbow - Orange by pamknowler
69 / 365

Rainbow - Orange

For Rainbow 2025 - Orange
This is one of my niece Ruth’s cats who was very friendly and jumped up to say hello. Of course we had to leave George behind at the cottage as he would have tried to kill the cats as they are his pet hate! Naughty boy!
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
What a beautiful cat!
March 11th, 2025  
