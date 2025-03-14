Previous
Rainbow- blue by pamknowler
72 / 365

Rainbow- blue

For Rainbow 2025 - blue
My beautiful blue hydrangea in flower last summer. I am hoping it will have been ok through the winter and will show again like this later this year.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a gorgeous vibrant blue
March 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a vibrant blue - they all turn pink in the acidity( or lack of ) in our soil ! fav
March 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colour.
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact