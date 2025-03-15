Previous
Rainbow Purple by pamknowler
73 / 365

Rainbow Purple

For Rainbow 2025 - Purple
This iris was taken last year in the garden at Hugglepit Cottage, Clovelly - my favourite place. Hoping to visit again this year.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Diana ace
How gorgeous, I love these beauties!
March 15th, 2025  
