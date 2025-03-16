Previous
Rainbow- pink by pamknowler
74 / 365

Rainbow- pink

Rainbow 2025 - pink
One of my many Lenten Roses. Such a shame that they all have their heads down and it’s only when you lift them up do you see the beautiful face.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
I always think that! I wish they faced upwards instead of drooping. Such beautiful things
March 16th, 2025  
