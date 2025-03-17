Previous
Rainbow - Red by pamknowler
75 / 365

Rainbow - Red

Rainbow 2025 - Red
This is the Trooping of the Colour 15th June 2024 to celebrate the King’s birthday. Fabulous red uniforms! We know how to do these special occasions here in the UK.
Image taken from the TV.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Beryl Lloyd ace
Can't be more red than this can it !! great shot !
March 17th, 2025  
Jo ace
Great shot and as always very colourful and amazing control and accuracy
March 17th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Fabulous 🌟
March 17th, 2025  
