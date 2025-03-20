Sign up
Previous
78 / 365
Rainbow - Green
For Rainbow 2025 - Green.
The woods are starting to look a bit greener. Soon the bare trees will be covered with lush new leaves but it’s a bit bare at the moment. Luckily George came into my shot and I think perked it up a bit!
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
3
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6011
photos
169
followers
114
following
21% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th August 2023 10:33am
green
,
woods
,
george
,
rainbow2025
Casablanca
ace
He makes the shot ❤️
March 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, George seems to be quite happy there.
March 20th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
George perks up any shot
March 20th, 2025
