Rainbow - Pink by pamknowler
81 / 365

Rainbow - Pink

For Rainbow 2025 - Pink
This gorgeous rose is in Rhona’s garden. I always like to look around her garden while she is giving George his haircut. I can’t remember the exact name of the rose. It is a stunning bush covered with flowers.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous pink !
March 23rd, 2025  
