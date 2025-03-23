Sign up
Previous
81 / 365
Rainbow - Pink
For Rainbow 2025 - Pink
This gorgeous rose is in Rhona’s garden. I always like to look around her garden while she is giving George his haircut. I can’t remember the exact name of the rose. It is a stunning bush covered with flowers.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
rainbow2025
,
rhona’s-garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous pink !
March 23rd, 2025
