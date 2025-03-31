Previous
Rainbow - Red by pamknowler
89 / 365

Rainbow - Red

For Rainbow 2025 - Red
Last image for the Rainbow month. This is a Gelli Print i made for a cover on a book. I really must get out the Gelli set again and have another go as it was such fun.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
24% complete

Photo Details

