1st April George by pamknowler
89 / 365

1st April George

I am following the topic of the same subject every day for a month. I have chosen George- he does make me laugh every day! Hope it’s not too boring!
George loves to roll on his back on the grass when we are out walking.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Pam Knowler

🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
Look at that happy boy.
Love him 🤗
April 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Oh how blissfully happy George is, lovely shot!
April 1st, 2025  
