89 / 365
1st April George
I am following the topic of the same subject every day for a month. I have chosen George- he does make me laugh every day! Hope it’s not too boring!
George loves to roll on his back on the grass when we are out walking.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
2
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6023
photos
169
followers
115
following
24% complete
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
31st March 2025 12:57pm
Tags
walk
,
george
,
rolling
,
country-park
,
30-shot2025
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
Look at that happy boy.
Love him 🤗
April 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
Oh how blissfully happy George is, lovely shot!
April 1st, 2025
Love him 🤗