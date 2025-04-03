Previous
3rd-April - George by pamknowler
3rd-April - George

George again. Here he is looking through the lounge window which he has just been jumping up at and scratching with his muddy paws! Such a naughty boy!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Great shot
April 3rd, 2025  
His face! So funny, so cute
April 3rd, 2025  
