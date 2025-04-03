Sign up
91 / 365
3rd-April - George
George again. Here he is looking through the lounge window which he has just been jumping up at and scratching with his muddy paws! Such a naughty boy!
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
2
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6025
photos
169
followers
115
following
24% complete
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd April 2025 5:43pm
Tags
george
,
lounge
,
dirty-window
,
30-shots2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
April 3rd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
His face! So funny, so cute
April 3rd, 2025
