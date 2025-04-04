Sign up
4th April - George
I had another shot ready for today but when they started talking about the racing at Aintree George decided to “go over the jumps “ with the horses! His feet left the ground. I loved this shot and decided to use it today.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
george
,
racing
,
aintree
,
30-shots2025
,
over-the-jumps
Annie D
ace
hahaha oh this is delightful :)
April 4th, 2025
