Previous
93 / 365
5th April - George
“Come on mum up the steps to the top”
Oh no George no way! Here we are on the lower level at Sywell below the reservoir. There is an easier path to get to the top which is definitely not as steep! Look at his dirty face! 🤪
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
5
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6027
photos
169
followers
115
following
25% complete
View this month »
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
3rd April 2025 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
steps
,
george
,
sywell
,
no-way
,
30-shots2025
julia
ace
My knees hurt just looking at that..
April 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Steps are not my best, I too would choose a different route ;-)
April 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, he is a scamp!
April 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
Good job you didn't have to chase him
April 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 5th, 2025
