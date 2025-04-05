Previous
5th April - George by pamknowler
5th April - George

“Come on mum up the steps to the top”
Oh no George no way! Here we are on the lower level at Sywell below the reservoir. There is an easier path to get to the top which is definitely not as steep! Look at his dirty face! 🤪
5th April 2025

Pam Knowler


@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
julia
My knees hurt just looking at that..
April 5th, 2025  
Diana
Steps are not my best, I too would choose a different route ;-)
April 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Ha ha, he is a scamp!
April 5th, 2025  
Babs
Good job you didn't have to chase him
April 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
April 5th, 2025  
