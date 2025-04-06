Previous
6th April - George by pamknowler
6th April - George

George asleep on the decking in the sunshine.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Kathy A ace
Bless him. Gorgeous light
April 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
In dreamland, lovely shot and light
April 6th, 2025  
