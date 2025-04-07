Sign up
Previous
95 / 365
7th April- George
Why did you wake me up mum? George looks half asleep here.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6029
photos
169
followers
115
following
26% complete
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Views
2
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th April 2025 3:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sleepy
,
garden
,
sunshine
,
george
,
decking
,
30-shots2025
