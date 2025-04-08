Sign up
96 / 365
8th April-George
Another day - a new path. We did a different walk through the woods and George loved all the different smells. The walk took ages as he really enjoyed all the sniffing! 🤪
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I often think when I see a dog out that the world is just a place of interesting smells for them!
April 8th, 2025
