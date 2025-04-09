Previous
9th April - George by pamknowler
97 / 365

9th April - George

Another day another doggy friend. George saying hello to this friendly spaniel. A quick hello and they then went off on their own way.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
26% complete

