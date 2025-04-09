Sign up
Previous
97 / 365
9th April - George
Another day another doggy friend. George saying hello to this friendly spaniel. A quick hello and they then went off on their own way.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6031
photos
169
followers
115
following
26% complete
View this month »
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th April 2025 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hello
,
spaniel
,
george
,
sniffing
,
country-park
,
new-friend
,
30-shots2025
