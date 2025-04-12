Previous
12th April - George by pamknowler
12th April - George

And roll! George just loves to roll on the grass especially if it is slightly damp from overnight dew. Running out of ideas without repeating myself. Hope you are not getting bored.
Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
