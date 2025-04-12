Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
12th April - George
And roll! George just loves to roll on the grass especially if it is slightly damp from overnight dew. Running out of ideas without repeating myself. Hope you are not getting bored.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6034
photos
169
followers
115
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Views
1
Album
365 Year 13
Tags
grass
,
george
,
rolling
,
country-park
,
30-shots2025
