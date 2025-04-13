Sign up
Previous
101 / 365
13th April - George
Scruffy George looking through the dirty lounge window. I decided to have a play with this one and took it into Topaz Special Effects - just for a change.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
4
2
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
Tags
window
,
george
,
30-shots2025
,
topaz-special-effects
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's absolutely beautiful, Pam!
April 13th, 2025
Jo
ace
Beautiful edit
April 13th, 2025
Pat
A lovely portrait of George, I really like the effects.
April 13th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice one!
April 13th, 2025
