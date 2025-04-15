Previous
15th April - George by pamknowler
103 / 365

15th April - George

In the car and clipped in his harness George is ready for his drive to the country park for his walk in the woods.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
He looks excited!
April 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact