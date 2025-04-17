Previous
17th April - George by pamknowler
105 / 365

17th April - George

George looking for ducks at the reservoir.
I am using some old images now as I have found it difficult to get a different interesting shot of George every day.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
28% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
He is always entertaining!
April 17th, 2025  
