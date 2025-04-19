Sign up
107 / 365
19th April - George
A new path and lots of new smells. George loves to find a new route at the country park.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
2
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6041
photos
169
followers
115
following
29% complete
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Nice leading line and I love how he’s always looking at you
April 19th, 2025
