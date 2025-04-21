Previous
21st April - George by pamknowler
21st April - George

Scruffy George. He is going for a haircut tomorrow at Rhona's. I think his sister Cassie might be pregnant - ooh puppies very soon!! No I must resist!!
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
