Previous
110 / 365
22nd April - George
At Rhona’s having his haircut today. He just sits and lets her do anything unlike when I try to brush him he growls at me!
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
22nd April 2025 10:44am
Tags
haircut
,
george
,
good-boy
,
rhona
,
30-shots2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Well George says he wants the professional one thank you!
April 22nd, 2025
