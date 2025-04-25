Sign up
Previous
113 / 365
25th - George
George running round the water tank at Sywell reservoir.
I had to have a Doppler test today - ouch! Result ok but oh boy did it hurt!
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th April 2025 11:39am
Tags
running
,
george
,
reservoir
,
country-park
,
30-shots2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I think it’s something to do with blood flow if I remember rightly! Painful…..oh dear that’s not good! Have a quiet weekend & perhaps nit much dog walking. George looks like he’s having fun!
April 25th, 2025
