25th - George by pamknowler
113 / 365

25th - George

George running round the water tank at Sywell reservoir.
I had to have a Doppler test today - ouch! Result ok but oh boy did it hurt!
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Pat Knowles ace
I think it’s something to do with blood flow if I remember rightly! Painful…..oh dear that’s not good! Have a quiet weekend & perhaps nit much dog walking. George looks like he’s having fun!
April 25th, 2025  
