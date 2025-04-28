Sign up
116 / 365
28th April - George
Back to Aintree and George cheering on the winner! He spends his life watching TV and attacking anything that moves! He does attack all the holiday adverts - I think it’s the music as there is often no animal on the screen!
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
2
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6050
photos
169
followers
115
following
31% complete
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
7
2
1
365 Year 13
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4th April 2025 8:44am
Tags
winner
,
attack
,
george
,
horse-racing
,
30-shots2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
LOL!! I love this. I would attack the screen for a lot of the terrible ad music too, George!
April 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
He’s such a character
April 28th, 2025
