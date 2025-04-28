Previous
28th April - George by pamknowler
28th April - George

Back to Aintree and George cheering on the winner! He spends his life watching TV and attacking anything that moves! He does attack all the holiday adverts - I think it’s the music as there is often no animal on the screen!
28th April 2025

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
LOL!! I love this. I would attack the screen for a lot of the terrible ad music too, George!
April 28th, 2025  
Kathy A
He’s such a character
April 28th, 2025  
