118 / 365
30th April - George
Final photo of George for this month of the same subject. Hope it wasn't too boring. This is an old shot I found which I love. He can be so cute!!
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
32% complete
smiling
george
so-cute
30-shots2025
