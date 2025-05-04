Sign up
122 / 365
Bluebells
Here we are in sunny Devon - yes it’s actually shining! 🤪 I took a quick photo of the bluebells in the garden - not much time for anything else after the long drive.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th May 2025 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
devon
,
bluebells
,
hugglepit-cottage
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 4th, 2025
