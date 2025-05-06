Previous
Wisteria by pamknowler
Wisteria

It’s lovely to see the Wisteria over the back door of the cottage. Such a wonderful garden but we are a bit early to see it at its best.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Pam Knowler

Soon to be full of colour..
May 6th, 2025  
So pretty
May 6th, 2025  
Ahh, I recognise the cottage! How lovely
May 6th, 2025  
