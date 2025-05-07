Sign up
125 / 365
Duckpool
George’s favourite place for a paddle. We picked up hot pasties in Bude and then drove to our favourite little bay for our lunch. It’s still sunny! Wow this is Devon! 🤪🤪🤪
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6061
photos
168
followers
114
following
34% complete
Tags
lunch
,
valley
,
george
,
paddle
,
bude
,
pasties
,
duckpool
Merrelyn
ace
What a pretty spot.
May 7th, 2025
