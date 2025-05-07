Previous
Duckpool by pamknowler
Duckpool

George’s favourite place for a paddle. We picked up hot pasties in Bude and then drove to our favourite little bay for our lunch. It’s still sunny! Wow this is Devon! 🤪🤪🤪
Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Merrelyn ace
What a pretty spot.
May 7th, 2025  
