Previous
128 / 365
Curling
The hedges are full of ferns opening. I love to see the curl as they open.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
2
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th May 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fern
,
garden
,
devon
,
curl
,
opening
,
hugglepit
julia
ace
The unfurling fern is called Koru in Maori which means new beginnings.. It is on the tail of Air New Zealand.. lovely image
May 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Great close up and details.
May 10th, 2025
