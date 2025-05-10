Previous
Curling by pamknowler
Curling

The hedges are full of ferns opening. I love to see the curl as they open.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Pam Knowler
Photo Details

julia ace
The unfurling fern is called Koru in Maori which means new beginnings.. It is on the tail of Air New Zealand.. lovely image
May 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great close up and details.
May 10th, 2025  
