Viburnum

Viburnum plus a fly who photobombed the shot.



We went out for lunch yesterday with my niece Ruth. As we finished my sister started to feel a bit odd. I went over to pay and a lady came running over saying my sister had fainted! Luckily she was sitting down and Ruth was able to hold her. She fainted twice. The staff and customers were wonderful rushing round to help. It was very warm and I think she was overcome by the heat. A lovely young man got a wheelchair and once she felt bit better wheeled her out to the car. I drove home with the windows wide open. Barb rested all afternoon on the sofa and had an early night. She is feeling fine this morning thankfully! I don’t need that kind of excitement!