Previous
Blue tit by pamknowler
130 / 365

Blue tit

I was sitting in the sunshine enjoying my coffee when I noticed movement on my left. I spotted the blue tit going in and out of a hole in the barn wall. Oh yes I think it is their nest this year. So lovely to see this. Lovely memories of our 3 months down here during lockdown when I watched all the blue tit activity until the babies fledged. That was a beautiful Spring!!

Thankfully my sister Barbara seems to be ok after her dramatic fainting at the restaurant. I think she was overcome by the heat.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
He has found himself an impressive nest
May 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
May 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact