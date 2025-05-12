Blue tit

I was sitting in the sunshine enjoying my coffee when I noticed movement on my left. I spotted the blue tit going in and out of a hole in the barn wall. Oh yes I think it is their nest this year. So lovely to see this. Lovely memories of our 3 months down here during lockdown when I watched all the blue tit activity until the babies fledged. That was a beautiful Spring!!



Thankfully my sister Barbara seems to be ok after her dramatic fainting at the restaurant. I think she was overcome by the heat.