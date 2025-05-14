Previous
Duckpool by pamknowler
132 / 365

Duckpool

George’s favourite place for a paddle. What a beautiful place to have our lunch - Cornish Pasties of course!🤪 I will miss this when we are back home!
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Pam Knowler

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful view
May 14th, 2025  
