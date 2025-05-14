Sign up
Previous
132 / 365
Duckpool
George’s favourite place for a paddle. What a beautiful place to have our lunch - Cornish Pasties of course!🤪 I will miss this when we are back home!
14th May 2025
14th May 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
lunch
,
george
,
devon
,
paddle
,
duckpool
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful view
May 14th, 2025
