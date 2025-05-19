Sign up
137 / 365
George
George in his nosy spot. I called his name and he quickly looked round at me and then straight back to looking over the fence at our neighbours. He has been barking letting them all know we are back home! 🤪
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6074
photos
167
followers
114
following
37% complete
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Tags
fence
,
garden
,
watching
,
george
,
barking
,
nosy
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a cutie! He's so funny
May 19th, 2025
