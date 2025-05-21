Sign up
Orange
One of the roses from the bouquet from Sophie my great niece. What a knockout colour!
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th May 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
sophie
,
birthday-roses
Babs
ace
What a beautiful colour
May 21st, 2025
