140 / 365
Black Locust
I saw this blossom at the country park but had no idea what it was. iPhone plant identifier says it is Black Locust (Robinia) - what a great name!
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Tags
robinia
country-park
black-locust
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 22nd, 2025
