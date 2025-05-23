Previous
Poppies by pamknowler
Poppies

Three lone poppies in the field. I couldn’t resist them.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
