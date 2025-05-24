Sign up
142 / 365
Petunias
One of the hanging baskets I got yesterday for my birthday is full of these gorgeous colourful petunias. They looked wonderful in yesterday’s sunshine but after the overnight rain now look a bit droopy. Hopefully they will pick up again soon!
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd May 2025 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
petunias
,
hanging-basket
,
birthday-gift
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 24th, 2025
