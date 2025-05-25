Sign up
Previous
143 / 365
Peony
This is one of the peonies in my birthday bouquet which has opened up. How beautiful it is! Great choice of flowers by my niece Ruth!
25th May 2025
25th May 25
3
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6081
photos
166
followers
114
following
39% complete
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
1668
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
24th May 2025 5:15pm
open
,
bouquet
,
peony
,
ruth
julia
ace
Gorgeous.. love how they change colour as they open snd age..
May 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous close up and light.
May 25th, 2025
