Foxgloves and pigeon by pamknowler
144 / 365

Foxgloves and pigeon

We have two pigeons visit the garden every day much to George’s annoyance! I put bird seed along the garden wall and now these fat birds keep landing on my new baskets of petunias! 🤪
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
39% complete

