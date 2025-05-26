Sign up
144 / 365
Foxgloves and pigeon
We have two pigeons visit the garden every day much to George’s annoyance! I put bird seed along the garden wall and now these fat birds keep landing on my new baskets of petunias! 🤪
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6082
photos
166
followers
114
following
39% complete
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Views
4
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
26th May 2025 10:00am
Tags
garden
,
visitors
,
pigeon
,
foxgloves
