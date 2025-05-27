Sign up
145 / 365
Coming closer!
The big fat pigeon comes every day onto the railing around our decking. He looks at us through the lounge window. Is he asking for more food? 🤪🤪🤪
27th May 2025
27th May 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Probably, they usually are!! Eye for the main chance
May 27th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
May 27th, 2025
