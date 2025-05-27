Previous
Coming closer! by pamknowler
145 / 365

Coming closer!

The big fat pigeon comes every day onto the railing around our decking. He looks at us through the lounge window. Is he asking for more food? 🤪🤪🤪
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Probably, they usually are!! Eye for the main chance
May 27th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
May 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact