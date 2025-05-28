Sign up
Mixed pot
This pot of mixed flowers will be beautiful when they all bloom.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
pot
,
garden
,
geranium
,
mixed-flowers
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely! The geranium is already showing off.
May 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I like all the different leaves
May 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ah lovely. I like mixed baskets and pots. Like a bouquet all growing together
May 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful flowers.
May 28th, 2025
