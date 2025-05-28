Previous
Mixed pot by pamknowler
This pot of mixed flowers will be beautiful when they all bloom.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Lou Ann ace
Lovely! The geranium is already showing off.
May 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I like all the different leaves
May 28th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ah lovely. I like mixed baskets and pots. Like a bouquet all growing together
May 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful flowers.
May 28th, 2025  
