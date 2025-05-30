Sign up
148 / 365
Looking up
The view from my decking. I notice my BBQ and wonder how many times I will get it out this year. It came out only once last year. Perhaps it’s because my sister doesn’t like BBQs! 🤪🤪🤪
30th May 2025
30th May 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
garden
,
bbq
,
view-from-decking
Maggiemae
ace
Perhaps you need to invite more than your sister? It looks delightful and sheltered!
May 30th, 2025
