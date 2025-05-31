Previous
Oxeye daisies by pamknowler
Oxeye daisies

Looking up the hillside to the top level at Sywell reservoir. A beautiful sight as it’s covered with oxeye daisies - so pretty.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
40% complete

