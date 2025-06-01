Sign up
150 / 365
Pink
Pink or Sweet William growing in the tub of flowers I was given for my birthday. The flowers are just opening and it will look beautiful when they are all open.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6088
photos
165
followers
114
following
4
3
365 Year 13
iPhone 14 Pro Max
31st May 2025 10:01am
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
tub
,
birthday-present
,
sweet-william
Casablanca 🇬🇧
I love the smell of these! Beautiful things
June 1st, 2025
Kathy A
Really lovely
June 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
June 1st, 2025
